First Period_None. Penalties_Miller, VAN (Tripping), 8:31; Trouba, NYR (Interference), 15:45; Lafreniere, NYR (Slashing), 19:22.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 2 (Fox, Panarin), 2:33 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 2 (Fox, Strome), 13:13 (pp). Penalties_Myers, VAN (Interference), 1:37; Hunt, NYR (Holding Stick), 4:40; Fox, NYR (Tripping), 6:56; Lindgren, NYR (Cross Checking), 11:07; Vancouver bench, served by Garland (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:09.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Miller 2 (Garland, Pettersson), 1:29. 4, Vancouver, Podkolzin 2 (Myers, Garland), 5:19. Penalties_Fox, NYR (Holding Stick), 10:28; Hoglander, VAN (Holding), 14:55; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Hooking), 16:20.

Overtime_5, Vancouver, Miller 3 (Hughes), 2:22. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-8-8-0_22. Vancouver 8-14-10-4_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 5-1-2 (36 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Demko 4-3-1 (22-20).

A_0 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.