Recommended Video:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 on Wednesday.

The victory gave the Raptors a 2-0 lead in the first round plyoff series.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the second seeded Raptors.

The Nets were led by Garrett Temple’s 21 points.

The Raptors raced to a 33-point second quarter lead in Game 1 and blew out the Nets 134-110 after converting a franchise playoff record 22 3-pointers on 44 attempts.

But this game was much closer as the Nets built a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

The Raptors didn't take their first lead of the game until nine minutes remained when OG Anunoby drove the lane and scored on a left-handed dunk. Toronto was in control after that, stretching the lead to eight on Powell's drive and dunk from the right wing.

The Nets would have a final shot to send the game into overtime though after Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left trimmed it to 102-99 and Toronto was called for a shot clock violation on the ensuing possession. But Lowry swiped the ball away on a handoff near midcourt and Powell came up with the loose ball and scored on a breakaway dunk to seal the win.

“There is no situation we haven't been in before,” VanVleet said after the game.

  • Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP / 2020 Getty Images
    Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) less
    Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, ... more
    Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP
Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10
Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) less
Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, ... more
Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP

Caris LeVert had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris each had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets.

TIP INS

Nets: Remain short-handed without Kevin Durant (right Achilles), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder), Nicolas Claxton (left shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince (COVID-19) and Wilson Chandler (opted out due to personal reasons).

Raptors: Forced 17 Brooklyn turnovers, while committing just eight themselves.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports