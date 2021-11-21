Van Dyke's 357 yards helps Miami top Virginia Tech 38-26 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Nov. 21, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26 on Saturday night.
The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible. It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.