Gardner, Yankees beat Orioles 10-2 for doubleheader split





































Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Members of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 5-4. Members of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 5-4. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 2 of 10 New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 3 of 10 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, center, high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. less New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, center, high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 4 of 10 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge singles in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire John Tumpane in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Tyler Wade scored on the play. less New York Yankees' Aaron Judge singles in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire John Tumpane in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 5 of 10 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis throws to the New York Yankees in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis throws to the New York Yankees in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 6 of 10 Baltimore Orioles' Danny Valencia, right, rounds the bases on a three-run home run past third base coach Bobby Dickerson in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 5-4. less Baltimore Orioles' Danny Valencia, right, rounds the bases on a three-run home run past third base coach Bobby Dickerson in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 7 of 10 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner watches his two-run home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. New York Yankees' Brett Gardner watches his two-run home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 8 of 10 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. less New York Yankees' Brett Gardner rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 9, 2018, in ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 9 of 10 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, second from right, and Neil Walker, second from left, greet teammate Didi Gregorius (18) after Gardner batted in Walker on a home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. less New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, second from right, and Neil Walker, second from left, greet teammate Didi Gregorius (18) after Gardner batted in Walker on a home run in the fourth inning of the second baseball ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 10 of 10 New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Cessa throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Cessa throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Gardner, Yankees beat Orioles 10-2 for doubleheader split 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner had four hits, homered and drove in three runs to help the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 Monday night for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Danny Valencia snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a three-run homer off CC Sabathia, and Baltimore ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory.

The split left the Yankees a 4-4 record against Baltimore and dropped them 2½ games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

The first game ended with Gardner grounding out as a pinch hitter with the potential tying run on third base. He returned in the nightcap to torment the Orioles at the plate and in center field, where he made several fine, running catches.

Gardner led off with a single off Jefry Ramirez (0-3) and scored on a double by Didi Gregorius. In the fourth, Gardner hit his seventh homer, a two-run drive that made it 3-0.

That was enough offense for Luis Cessa (1-1), who allowed three hits over six shutout innings.

A four-run eighth —highlighted by Austin Romine's two-run homer and an RBI double by Gardner — ended any doubt.

Despite allowing a home run to Tim Beckham, Giovanny Gallegos finished for his first major league save.

New York had a season-high 17 hits, at least one from every starter.

In the first game, Baltimore trailed 4-2 in the sixth when Sabathia (6-4) walked Mark Trumbo and yielded a double to Jonathan Schoop. With the New York bullpen buzzing in an effort to get a reliever ready, Sabathia served up a 2-1 pitch that Valencia drove far over the center-field wall.

"To come through big with the home run there to put us ahead, it feels nice. Can't deny that," Valencia said.

It would be the final pitch for Sabathia, who allowed five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. The 37-year-old lefty is winless in nine starts against the Orioles since May 4, 2016.

Mike Wright (2-0) struck out four in two innings of relief, Mychal Givens fanned two in the eighth and Zach Britton followed for his second save.

Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to be the 26th man for Baltimore in the doubleheader, Jimmy Yacabonis allowed three runs over five innings in his second major league start.

Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees up 1-0 with his 22nd home run in the second inning. It was 3-0 before Manny Machado doubled and Trumbo connected in the fourth.

The game was a makeup of a rainout on May 31.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman (knee tendinitis) left Saturday's game against Toronto with a trainer by his side, but manager Aaron Boone says there has been no discussion about putting the lefty on the DL and that the injury has not impacted his effectiveness. ... C Gary Sanchez (groin) is scheduled to take batting practice on Tuesday in Baltimore, and a decision on the start of his rehab assignment will be made this weekend.

Orioles: Reliever Darren O'Day will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a severe hamstring strain. "I've come to terms with my season being over. I'm excited to get the surgery and kind of get focused on going forward," O'Day said. ... RHP Chris Tillman (back) has been dealing with a callus on his pitching hand but remains on schedule to make his next rehab start.

UP AND DOWN

After going 0 for 4 in the opener of the doubleheader, INF Brandon Drury was optioned by the Yankees to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for Cessa.

NO TEARS, PLEASE

Dellin Betances is one of the game's hottest relievers, but his run of four All-Star appearances in four big league seasons is over. If the right-hander was dismayed over the slight, he didn't show it. "Every year a lot of guys are left out. Last year I probably didn't deserve to get in," he said. Betances started the week with a run of 18 straight scoreless appearances. Asked about being idle during the All-Star break for the first time, he replied, "It'll be weird. But I'll enjoy those four days."

UP NEXT

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 4.58 ERA) comes off the DL to start Tuesday night in the third game of the series. Both hamstrings were strained.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (2-9, 4.39) takes his eighth crack at getting his third win of the year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball