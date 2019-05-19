Upstate NY Basketball Hall of Fame honor for Jim Boeheim

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and former Orange player Jim Lee are among 17 people to be inducted Sunday into the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boeheim was an all-state performer at Lyons Central High School and was a two-year starter for the Orange. He was a member of the 1965-66 squad that went 22-6 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

Boeheim, who's been head coach of the Orange since 1976, will be inducted by Craig Forth, starting center on Syracuse's 2003 NCAA championship team.

Lee averaged 13.4 points per game over three varsity seasons with the Orange and still ranks third in career free-throw percentage (.859) at Syracuse. He helped lead the Orange to three NCAA Tournament berths and the program's first Final Four in 1975.