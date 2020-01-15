Update on the latest sports

NHL-GOLDEN KNIGHTS-GALLANT FIRED

Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Gerard Gallant and named Peter DeBoer as his replacement.

Vegas has lost four in a row and had fallen out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. Gallant was fired less than two years after winning the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. He's the seventh coach to lose his job this season and the fifth for performance reasons. DeBoer was fired by the Sharks in December. He joins his fourth NHL team as head coach. The Golden Knights play again Thursday night at Ottawa.

Gerard Gallant was abruptly fired as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday less than two years after leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of existence.

Peter DeBoer takes over immediately, a month after being fired by the San Jose Sharks.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the stunning change the morning after a 4-2 loss to Buffalo dropped Vegas out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights have lost four in a row, matching the longest point drought in their brief franchise history.

NFL-NEWS

Larry Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning for the 2020 season.

There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract. The veteran — who is among the most productive receivers in NFL history — posted to social media soon after the announcement.

In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.

He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.

In other NFL news:

— Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue (TAG'-lee-uh-boo) has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt. He and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season. Also going into the hall are Harold Carmichael, Donnie Shell, Steve Sabol, Bobby Dillon, Jim Covert, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, Ed Sprinkle, Alex Karras, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.

— The Washington Redskins have hired Ken Zampese as their quarterbacks coach on Ron Rivera's new-look staff. The team revealed Rivera's full staff on Wednesday. Zampese will work under Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Zampese spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the Bengals' offensive coordinator and coached the Browns' quarterbacks in 2018. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor are the only holdovers from the previous regime. Jim Hostler follows Rivera from Carolina where he also served as wide receivers coach. Retired linebacker and former Panthers assistant Sam Mills is Washington's new defensive line coach.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees trade Tarpley to Marlins for minor leaguer Nelson

UNDATED (AP) — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was traded from the New York Yankees to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday for third baseman James Nelson and cash.

Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday to clear a roster spot when outfielder Brett Gardner's contract was finalized. The 26-year-old Tarpley was 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA last year in one start and 30 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Yankees in the 2016 trade that sent right-hander Iván Nova to Pittsburgh.

Nelson, 22, was a 15th-round draft pick in 2016 and hit .228 with 13 doubles, four homers and 36 RBIs in 121 games last season for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League.

In other MLB news:

— The Texas Rangers have formally reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) and added third baseman Todd Frazier after completing one-year deals with the free agents. Chirinos and Frazier both got contracts that included club options for 2021. Left-handed pitchers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright the players to the minor leagues.

— The Boston Red Sox insist they won the 2018 World Series fairly, as they begin their search for a new manager after Alex Cora was let go for his role in a sign-stealing scandal. Cora left the team on Tuesday in what the Red Sox say was a mutual decision after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a cheating scheme with the 2017 Houston Astros. Cora took over in Boston the next year. He led the team to a franchise-record 108 victories and the World Series title. Major League Baseball is investigating whether Cora set up a similar cheating system in Boston. The team says no conclusions have been reached.

NBA-NEWS

Griffin: Pelicans project Zion Williamson debut for Jan. 22

UNDATED (AP) — Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the San Antonio Spurs.

Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday that “everything's moving in the right direction,” but he also indicated that Williamson's minutes will be closely monitored and likely limited for the time being.

Williamson has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for the former Duke star's return calls for Williamson to miss three more games, starting with Thursday night's home game against Utah.

The Pelicans have gone 15-26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of the final Western Conference playoff spot with half the season left.

In other NBA news:

— The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Tariq Owens to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Owens was already playing with the Suns' NBA G League affiliate in northern Arizona. The 24-year-old rookie out of Texas Tech is averaging 9.0 points on 55% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Owens helped Texas Tech to the school's first Final Four in 2019. He set the school's single-season record with 92 blocked shots. Phoenix has a 16-24 record and plays on the road at New York on Thursday night.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Clemson's leading receiver Tee Higgins to enter NFL draft

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Tee Higgins, is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL draft.

Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media.

Higgins is 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He had 1,167 yards on 59 catches with 13 touchdowns as the Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The Tigers' 29-game winning streak came to end Monday night with a 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.

Higgins had a career-record 27 touchdown catches in three seasons with the Tigers.

He is projected as a late first-round pick in the NFL draft.

In other college football news:

— Bobby Petrino has been hired as the new football coach at Missouri State. The school says Petrino will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair. Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

TENNIS-FED CUP-WILLIAMS

Serena Williams to highlight Fed Cup roster for US

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Serena Williams will be part of the U.S. team for its Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia, the U.S. Tennis Association said Wednesday.

It will be the first time Williams has participated in the Fed Cup since 2018. Williams has played in 10 previous Fed Cup competitions, and is 13-0 in singles and 3-2 in doubles since her first appearance in 1999.

The U.S. will face Latvia on Feb. 7-8 in Everett, Washington. The winner will advance to the Fed Cup finals in April in Budapest, Hungary. The U.S. must finalize the rest of its roster by Jan. 28.

Williams will be seeking her 24th Grand Slam title when the Australian Open begins next week. She won her 73rd career WTA singles title last week in Auckland, New Zealand.