USF coach gets extension after consecutive 20-win seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Smith has signed a multiyear contract extension after guiding the Dons to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in nearly three decades.

Athletic director Scott Sidwell said the deal was signed Friday. He gave no details on the length or financial terms.

Smith went 42-30 in his first two seasons at San Francisco. The Dons hadn't won at least 20 games in consecutive seasons since doing it seven straight years ending in 1981-82.

San Francisco made it to the finals of the CBI this past season before losing to North Texas.

Smith has 143-112 career record in eight seasons at Columbia and USF.

