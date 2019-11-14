USC signs nation’s top hoops recruit Evan Mobley

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball with his older brother Isaiah at Southern California.

The 7-foot, 210-pound forward is considered by many outlets to be the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit.

He averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks last season for Rancho Christian School in Temecula, California. Mobley earned gold medals playing for USA Basketball at this year’s FIBA U19 World Cup and last year’s FIBA U17 World Cup.

Mobley and current USC freshmen Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley (no relation) played AAU ball on the Compton Magic.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield said Wednesday that Mobley is “an incredible basketball talent who can dominate on the defensive end with his length and athleticism and on the offensive end with his tremendous skill set.”

Mobley’s signing is the first time in program history that USC has signed the nation’s top recruit.

