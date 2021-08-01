USA's Berry: 'I've earned the right to wear this uniform' EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Aug 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 6:21 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Outspoken hammer thrower Gwen Berry was as proud as any of the 600 American Olympians in Tokyo to be donning the red, white and blue uniform with the letters “USA” emblazoned across the chest.
“I feel like I've earned the right to wear this uniform,” she said Sunday, after making it safely through her qualifying round in her first appearance at the Tokyo Games.