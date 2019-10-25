USA Nordic to locate training center at Paul Smith's

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (AP) — The national governing body for ski jumping and Nordic combined in the United States is establishing a training center at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondack Mountains.

USA Nordic announced Friday that the college will become its East Coast training center and will begin accepting student-athletes for the fall 2020 semester.

USA Nordic chief executive officer Billy Demong says the goal is to have a full-time home base for college-age students in one location that offers education and training.

Demong, an Olympic gold and silver medalist in Nordic combined, grew up in the area and trained in the Lake Placid region. He also hopes to grow women's Nordic combined, which is being pegged to be added for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Paul Smith's College is located 20 miles from Lake Placid and has a sprawling 14,000-acre campus with fewer than 1,000 students.