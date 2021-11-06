UNLV 31, New Mexico 17

UNLV 7 14 3 7 - 31 New Mexico 7 10 0 0 - 17 First Quarter UNM_Bruckler 1 pass from Chavez (Shelley kick), 9:07. UNLV_C.Williams 4 run (D.Gutierrez kick), :32. Second Quarter UNLV_M.Phillips 15 pass from Friel (D.Gutierrez kick), 12:44. UNM_B.Cole 75 run (Shelley kick), 11:51. UNLV_K.Williams 75 pass from Friel (D.Gutierrez kick), 11:41. UNM_FG Shelley 21, 6:04. Third Quarter UNLV_FG D.Gutierrez 26, 7:12. Fourth Quarter UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (D.Gutierrez kick), 11:34. ___ UNLV UNM First downs 15 13 Total Net Yards 304 293 Rushes-yards 28-77 48-257 Passing 227 36 Punt Returns 3-21 2-2 Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-22 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-1 10-16-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 8-40 Punts 6-40.667 5-45.6 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-3 Penalties-Yards 1-15 5-47 Time of Possession 28:33 31:11 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_UNLV, C.Williams 22-74, Reese 4-7, Magyar 1-2, Friel 1-(minus 6). New Mexico, Dumas 15-92, B.Cole 5-76, Montes 14-30, Wysong 4-27, Chavez 5-23, Hall 1-21, An.Erickson 1-0, Au.Erickson 1-(minus 6), T.Wilson 2-(minus 6). PASSING_UNLV, Friel 20-33-1-227. New Mexico, Montes 7-13-0-28, Chavez 3-3-0-8. RECEIVING_UNLV, K.Williams 7-137, Jenkins 4-20, Phillips 3-20, Olotoa 2-25, Magyar 1-9, Griffin 1-7, C.Williams 1-6, Reese 1-3. New Mexico, Bruckler 3-11, B.Cole 3-5, Queen 1-13, Scruggs 1-3, Witthoft 1-3, Wysong 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.