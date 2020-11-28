https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/UMBC-80-ST-FRANCIS-PA-65-15760305.php
UMBC 80, ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akin
|24
|2-3
|4-7
|2-4
|2
|4
|8
|Horvath
|30
|7-11
|4-6
|3-12
|2
|1
|18
|Eytle-Rock
|24
|2-5
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Owens
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Rogers
|26
|5-9
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|15
|Kennedy
|27
|3-8
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|1
|9
|Spasojevic
|18
|5-6
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|12
|Picarelli
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Johnson
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|21-27
|7-32
|15
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Rogers 2-5, Kennedy 1-3, Owens 1-4, Picarelli 1-4, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Horvath 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eytle-Rock, Horvath).
Turnovers: 11 (Eytle-Rock 5, Rogers 2, Johnson, Kennedy, Owens, Spasojevic).
Steals: 6 (Rogers 3, Akin 2, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|36
|8-11
|0-5
|2-7
|0
|3
|16
|Thompson
|23
|3-10
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|4
|6
|Dixon-Conover
|21
|3-10
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|0
|6
|Laskey
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|7
|Land
|27
|3-5
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Harrison
|24
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|6
|Stewart
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|12
|Ruggery
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Cohen
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|8-16
|6-28
|12
|23
|65
Percentages: FG .491, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Stewart 3-4, Land 1-1, Laskey 1-2, Harrison 0-1, Dixon-Conover 0-2, Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Flagg).
Turnovers: 16 (Stewart 6, Flagg 3, Dixon-Conover 2, Harrison 2, Thompson 2, Laskey).
Steals: 4 (Dixon-Conover, Harrison, Land, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMBC
|32
|48
|—
|80
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|33
|32
|—
|65
