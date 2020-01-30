UConn 78, Temple 63
Rose 6-18 2-2 15, N.Pierre-Louis 6-14 8-11 20, A.Moore 2-4 0-0 6, Moorman 2-7 1-2 6, J.Pierre-Louis 3-5 0-0 6, Forrester 4-6 2-2 10, Parks 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, D.Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 13-17 63.
Gaffney 2-10 4-4 9, Vital 3-11 7-8 15, Akok 3-8 2-2 10, Bouknight 4-13 4-4 12, Adams 2-7 7-8 12, Carlton 4-6 2-2 10, Whaley 4-7 2-2 10, Aiyegbusi 0-0 0-0 0, Garry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 28-30 78.
Halftime_UConn 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Temple 4-12 (A.Moore 2-3, Rose 1-2, Moorman 1-4, N.Pierre-Louis 0-1, J.Pierre-Louis 0-2), UConn 6-25 (Akok 2-5, Vital 2-6, Adams 1-5, Gaffney 1-7, Bouknight 0-2). Fouled Out_Moorman. Rebounds_Temple 32 (Moorman 8), UConn 36 (Vital 10). Assists_Temple 13 (Rose 5), UConn 13 (Gaffney 5). Total Fouls_Temple 24, UConn 17.