UCLA women rally in 3rd to defeat USC 72-65 in Pac-12 opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere and Lajahna Drummer had double-doubles and UCLA overcame a 13-point deficit late in the second quarter to open Pac-12 Conference play Sunday with a 72-65 win over crosstown rival USC.

Onyenwere had 27 points and 12 rebounds while Drummer had 10 points and 14 boards. Kennedy Burke had 11 points and six assists for the Bruins (8-5), who have won five straight after a four-game losing streak.

USC (10-2) had a 39-26 lead after Minyon Moore's layup play with 20 seconds to play in the second quarter. Burke scored just before halftime, and when Drummond hit a running one-handed 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired at the end of the third quarter, UCLA led 59-49.

The Bruins made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the third quarter and 12 of 20 shots overall. The Trojans went 4 of 18, scoring just 10 points.

Minyon Moore led USC with 18 points and nine assists, Mariya Moore hit four 3s and had 14 points.