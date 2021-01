LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

Smith hurt his knee late in the first half of the Bruins’ 72-70 victory over Utah on Thursday. He returned in the second half, but after the game, it was announced that Smith had a bruised knee. The severity of his injury was announced Saturday, shortly before the Bruins (6-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hosted Colorado.