UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia earns Honda Award for softball

UCLA's Rachel Garcia pitches against Oklahoma in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series in the NCAA softball Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 3, 2019. less UCLA's Rachel Garcia pitches against Oklahoma in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series in the NCAA softball Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 3, ... more Photo: Alonzo Adams, AP Photo: Alonzo Adams, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia earns Honda Award for softball 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia has won the Honda Award for softball, a week after leading her team to the NCAA title.

Garcia hit a walk-off homer in the semifinal win over Washington on June 2, then got the victories in Games 1 and 2 against Oklahoma. She finished 9-0 with a 1.49 ERA, 79 strikeouts and a team-leading 16 RBIs.

The Pac-12 Player and Pitcher of the Year led the Bruins with a 1.14 ERA throughout the season and produced at the plate, hitting .343.

Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez says Garcia represents "one of the greatest to ever wear the four letters here at UCLA." Garcia and her teammates won the 13th softball title for the program.

Garcia is among 12 finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year award. It will be presented live on CBS Sports Network on June 24 at 9 p.m. EDT from Los Angeles.