UCLA looks to continue momentum against No. 16 LSU

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEK: UCLA (1-0) hosts No. 16 LSU in a prime-time game at the Rose Bowl. This is the first meeting between the programs. The Bruins rolled to a 44-10 victory over Hawaii last Saturday as Chip Kelly got his first nonconference win as UCLA's coach. Running back Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan transfer, scored three touchdowns in his six carries and gained 106 yards. LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 1-0 against the Bruins after beating them in 2013 when he was Southern California's interim coach. The Tigers, 5-5 last season after winning a national championship in 2019, relocated to Houston on Sunday morning before Hurricane Ida made landfall. LSU practiced at the home of the Houston Texans before heading for Los Angeles.