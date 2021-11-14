UCLA 44, Colorado 20

Colorado 7 13 0 0 - 20 UCLA 0 10 20 14 - 44 First Quarter COLO_Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 4:53. Second Quarter COLO_FG Becker 23, 8:32. UCLA_B.Brown 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 7:56. COLO_Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 5:22. COLO_FG Becker 40, :57. UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 40, :00. Third Quarter UCLA_Charbonnet 2 run (kick failed), 11:33. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 23 run (Barr-Mira kick), 6:07. UCLA_Charbonnet 3 run (Barr-Mira kick), :30. Fourth Quarter UCLA_Charbonnet 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 12:12. UCLA_Philips 82 punt return (Barr-Mira kick), 10:10. ___ COLO UCLA First downs 19 26 Total Net Yards 360 503 Rushes-yards 47-194 41-246 Passing 166 257 Punt Returns 1-0 2-93 Kickoff Returns 3-68 4-84 Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 18-27-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-49 1-1 Punts 3-48.333 2-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-48 10-82 Time of Possession 32:51 27:09 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Colorado, Broussard 16-108, Fontenot 11-52, D.Smith 10-44, Russell 1-0, B.Lewis 8-0, Carter 1-(minus 10). UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 9-99, Charbonnet 17-67, B.Brown 6-58, K.Jones 9-22. PASSING_Colorado, B.Lewis 17-26-0-158, Carter 1-3-0-8. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 18-27-1-257. RECEIVING_Colorado, Russell 5-60, Arias 4-70, Rice 3-14, Shenault 2-13, Broussard 1-7, Stanley 1-4, D.Smith 1-1, Fontenot 1-(minus 3). UCLA, Philips 8-99, Dulcich 3-87, Cota 3-43, B.Brown 2-21, Charbonnet 1-6, K.Brown 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado, Becker 43. UCLA, Barr-Mira 47.