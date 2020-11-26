Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UCF (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kaba 27 1-8 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Smith 25 3-6 1-2 1-2 1 0 7
Battles 34 6-14 4-5 0-3 7 1 17
Sanders 5 4-12 0-0 0-5 2 0 9
Todd 19 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Thomas 24 1-2 0-0 1-5 0 3 2
Walker 11 2-2 2-2 0-1 0 1 6
Burney 13 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lewis 31 5-5 1-2 0-3 6 1 13
Ripley 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bucknor 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Custis 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 6-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-52 8-11 9-28 17 8 60

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Lewis 2-2, Battles 1-2, Sanders 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith 1, Battles 1, Thomas 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Kaba 4, Smith 3, Thomas 3, Lewis 3, Battles 1, Todd 1, Walker 1, Burney 1, Team 1)

Steals: 15 (Battles 5, Sanders 5, Kaba 2, Smith 1, Lewis 1, Bucknor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jefferson 30 3-4 2-2 2-3 1 4 8
Stojsavljevic 23 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Horton 25 2-8 3-4 1-1 0 0 7
Miller 30 3-9 0-0 0-4 1 3 6
Toi 38 0-6 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Bristol 22 1-5 0-0 4-8 0 1 2
Johnson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lawson 23 3-7 1-1 2-5 0 3 7
Pitts 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-45 6-7 13-33 4 16 34

Percentages: FG 31.111, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 0-9, 0 (Stojsavljevic 0-1, Horton 0-3, Toi 0-4, Lawson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Horton 1, Lawson 1)

Turnovers: 30 (Toi 9, Stojsavljevic 5, Lawson 5, Miller 4, Horton 2, Bristol 2, Pitts 2, Johnson 1)

Steals: 8 (Stojsavljevic 2, Horton 2, Lawson 2, Jefferson 1, Toi 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia 13 10 4 7 34
UCF 5 28 12 15 60

A_782

Officials_Rod Creech, Brandon Enterline, Teresa Stuck