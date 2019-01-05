UC Riverside rolls past Bethesda 112-47.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zac Watson scored 25 points, Ajani Kennedy and Menno Dijkstra posted double-doubles and UC Riverside overwhelmed Bethesda 112-47 on Friday night.

Watson was 11-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds, Kennedy scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Dijkstra added 16 points and 13 boards for the Highlanders (6-10), playing their final nonconference game and improving to 5-1 at home.

Jordan Gilliam scored 17 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds for UCR and Dikymbe Martin made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. The Highlanders shot 53 percent, outrebounded the Flames 55-23 and outscored Bethesda 30-3 off turnovers. The Highlanders made 12 3-pointers but those came on 42 attempts.

UCR led 55-20 at halftime.

Mehran Nazarian led Bethesda, a National Christian College Athletic Association team, with 22 points with Jeremiah Tardy adding 12. The Flames shot 30 percent overall and 19 percent from the arc (4 of 21).