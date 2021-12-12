Skip to main content
Sports

UAB 103, MILLSAPS 29

FG FT Reb
MILLSAPS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillihan 16 0-5 1-2 0-0 0 3 1
Ursin 25 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
Williams 20 3-14 2-2 1-5 1 0 9
Evans 26 3-15 1-2 1-3 0 4 7
Bry.Brown 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Hogan 30 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Rucker 23 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Bass 14 0-1 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Carter 12 0-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Roth 10 3-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 7
Bro.Brown 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Stephen 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Ughovwa 4 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 11-57 4-6 7-31 4 14 29

Percentages: FG .193, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Roth 1-2, Rucker 1-3, Williams 1-4, Hogan 0-1, Ursin 0-1, Carter 0-3, Gillihan 0-3, Evans 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bass, Carter, Roth, Rucker, Ursin).

More for you

Turnovers: 27 (Ursin 6, Bro.Brown 3, Bry.Brown 3, Evans 3, Hogan 3, Rucker 3, Ughovwa 2, Williams 2, Bass, Stephen).

Steals: 6 (Williams 4, Evans 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UAB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buffen 18 7-8 2-2 4-11 1 0 16
LeBlanc 25 1-6 5-6 1-4 0 2 7
Jackson 19 6-7 1-1 3-7 0 0 13
Johnson 18 5-9 1-2 0-1 1 2 13
Walker 20 3-11 0-0 0-3 3 1 8
Lovan 22 2-5 3-3 0-4 3 3 7
Gordon 21 1-4 0-0 0-4 0 0 2
Toney 21 6-11 0-0 2-6 1 1 13
J.Brown 14 2-9 0-0 3-7 0 1 5
Locure 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 2 3
Tate 6 4-5 0-0 2-3 1 1 11
Diedhiou 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Coleman 3 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 5
Totals 200 40-81 12-14 15-50 13 13 103

Percentages: FG .494, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Tate 3-3, Johnson 2-6, Walker 2-8, Coleman 1-1, Locure 1-2, Toney 1-2, J.Brown 1-7, Jackson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 2, Johnson 2, LeBlanc, Lovan).

Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Gordon, J.Brown, Johnson, LeBlanc, Toney).

Steals: 17 (Lovan 5, Walker 3, Buffen 2, J.Brown 2, Gordon, Jackson, Johnson, LeBlanc, Toney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Millsaps 9 20 29
UAB 46 57 103

A_2,578 (8,508).