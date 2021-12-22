Skip to main content
UAB 100, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 58

FG FT Reb
MVSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carpenter 31 5-13 1-2 0-0 0 0 14
Umoh 18 2-3 0-0 3-4 0 5 4
Davis 31 0-3 0-0 1-5 0 4 0
Hunter 25 5-17 0-0 0-2 1 3 12
McCoy 37 3-9 4-6 4-9 5 2 10
Waller 16 1-6 1-1 0-1 1 2 3
Aguer 13 1-2 1-2 2-4 0 5 3
Grant 11 2-5 0-2 0-1 0 0 4
Collins 8 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Perry 6 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Barnes 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 22-65 7-13 10-29 7 23 58

Percentages: FG .338, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Carpenter 3-9, Hunter 2-10, Perry 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Collins 0-2, McCoy 0-2, Waller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carpenter, Waller).

Turnovers: 16 (Grant 3, Hunter 3, Collins 2, Davis 2, McCoy 2, Aguer, Barnes, Perry, Umoh).

Steals: 8 (McCoy 3, Hunter 2, Collins, Davis, Grant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UAB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buffen 22 4-8 5-6 5-10 0 1 13
Jemison 16 2-5 4-7 3-5 3 5 8
Ertel 24 5-12 0-0 0-2 2 1 13
Jackson 24 3-10 2-2 0-4 3 4 8
Walker 27 4-10 4-4 0-4 4 3 14
Ja.Johnson 24 3-7 3-3 0-1 1 0 12
LeBlanc 21 3-4 4-4 3-9 0 1 10
Toney 16 2-3 1-2 0-4 3 0 5
Brown 15 4-5 1-1 1-5 0 1 12
Coleman 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
R.Gordon 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tate 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Diedhiou 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 32-68 24-29 13-45 16 17 100

Percentages: FG .471, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Brown 3-4, Ertel 3-5, Ja.Johnson 3-5, Walker 2-4, Tate 1-1, Coleman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jemison, LeBlanc, Toney).

Turnovers: 14 (Jackson 4, Buffen 3, Walker 3, Brown, Ja.Johnson, Jemison, LeBlanc).

Steals: 8 (Jackson 3, Buffen, Ja.Johnson, Jemison, Toney, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSU 28 30 58
UAB 40 60 100

A_2,695 (8,508).