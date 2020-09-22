Twins reinstate Bailey from injured list to start vs. Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Homer Bailey from the 45-day injured list on Tuesday so he could start their series opener against Detroit.

Bailey made just one start with his new team before getting hurt, picking up the victory by logging five innings in Minnesota's home opener on July 28 against St. Louis. The 34-year-old missed the next 51 games with right biceps tendinitis. He signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Twins, and his salary was prorated once the coronavirus pandemic prompted an abbreviated 60-game schedule.

The Twins have used the injured list 16 times this season, covering 13 different players, but Bailey's activation leaves only right-hander Jake Odorizzi, second baseman Luis Arraez and outfielder Brent Rooker still sidelined. Rooker is done for the season because of a broken forearm, but Odorizzi (finger blister) and Arraez (knee tendinitis) are expected to be available next week once the postseason starts. Arraez suffered a minor ankle sprain on Monday at the team's alternate training site.

