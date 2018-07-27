https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Twins-2-Red-Sox-1-13109358.php
Twins 2, Red Sox 1
|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110—2
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
DP_Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 8. 2B_Garver (11), Bogaerts (30). SB_B.Dozier (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson W,5-7
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Rodney S,22-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|Johnson
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Hembree BS,1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes L,3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Gibson (Holt). WP_Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:59. A_37,439 (37,731).
View Comments