Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 3 0 1 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0
Profar ss 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 2 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 1 0
Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Mrrison dh 4 0 1 0
Gallo dh 3 0 0 0 Grssman rf 3 1 2 1
Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 0 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Kepler cf-rf 3 0 0 0
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 3 0 0 0
B.Wlson c 3 0 1 1
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 31 2 8 2
Texas 000 000 000—0
Minnesota 000 011 00x—2

DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_Choo (17), E.Escobar (33), Grossman (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Colon L,4-5 7 7 2 2 1 5
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Berrios W,8-5 7 3 0 0 2 12
Hildenberger H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rodney S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Colon.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:21. A_23,633 (38,649).