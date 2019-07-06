Twins 15, Rangers 6

Texas Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 5 1 1 2 Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Adranza ss 0 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 1 0 0 Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 Frsythe 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 Sano ph-dh 3 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 2 0 1 1 Garver c 4 3 2 1 W.Clhun pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez lf 4 2 3 2 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 C.Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 Da.Sntn lf-1b 4 0 0 1 Arraez 3b 5 1 2 1 Fdrwicz c 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 3 4 Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 42 15 20 15

Texas 000 000 510— 6 Minnesota 060 120 33x—15

DP_Texas 2, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_DeShields (8), Odor (14), Cruz (16), Garver (8), Gonzalez (12), C.Cron 2 (18), Schoop 2 (18), Buxton 2 (24). HR_Choo (13), Forsythe (4), J.Polanco (13), Garver (13), Arraez (2), Schoop (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Sampson L,6-6 3 1-3 11 7 7 0 5 Biddle 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 B.Martin 1 4 3 3 0 0 St. John 1 4 3 3 1 1 Minnesota M.Perez W,8-3 6 7 4 4 2 3 R.Harper 1 2 1 1 0 0 Duffey 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 K.Stewart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

M.Perez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Biddle (Gonzalez). WP_R.Harper.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_38,073 (38,649).