Twins 12, Red Sox 1

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 1 1 1 0 M.Grver ph 3 1 1 0 Tzu.Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 0 0 0 0 Strgeon lf 1 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 1 1 T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Cave lf 4 1 3 1 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Krlloff rf 2 0 0 0 Aus.Rei ph 1 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 4 1 3 1 Bgaerts ss 2 0 1 0 N.Grdon ss 0 1 0 0 Hrnndez c 0 0 0 0 Lu.Duda dh 4 1 1 0 Rmanski c 1 0 0 0 Rrtvedt ph 1 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 La.Wade cf 3 1 0 0 D L Grr 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 1 1 1 2 Brd Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 4 2 4 2 Matheny rf 1 0 0 0 Krrigan pr 1 2 1 1 J.Monge ph 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 3 0 2 4 Br.Holt lf 2 0 0 0 Mik.Olt 3b 1 0 1 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 0 0 0 Chatham ss 1 0 1 0 Totals 43 12 18 11 Totals 31 1 5 1

Minnesota 031 111 230—12 Boston 100 000 000—1

E_De La Guerra (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 0. LOB_Minnesota 10, Boston 6. 2B_Garver (2), Rosales 2 (3), Raley (2), Devers (2), Bogaerts (2), Chatham (3). 3B_Raley (1). HR_Rooker (2), Kerrigan (1). SF_Raley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Stewart W, 2-0 2 2 1 1 0 2 May H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1 Littell 1 0 0 0 2 1 Vasquez 1 2 0 0 0 1 Thorpe BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Karch 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Johnson L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 0 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Workman 1 2 1 1 1 1 Ramirez 2 4 2 2 0 2 Walden 1 3 1 1 0 2 Gorst 1 1 2 0 1 0 Thompson 1 3 3 3 1 1 Schlereth 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Reed (Bradley Jr.), Ramirez (Wade).

WP_Stewart, Littell, Gorst.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_9,864