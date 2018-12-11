Turner helps Pacers escape with 109-101 victory over Wizards

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had a season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points Monday to help the Indiana Pacers stave off Washington's frenetic second-half charge for a 109-101 victory.

Indiana extended its winning to streak to four straight, a season-best, after nearly blowing a 25-point, third-quarter lead.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had a season-high 23 points for the Wizards, who played without injured All-Star guard John Wall.

Beal certainly tried to make up for Wall's absence with the Wizards facing an 87-62 deficit with 4:04 to go in the third.

He scored five of the first nine points in a 13-0 run to close the quarter. The Wizards then opened the fourth on a 9-2 run to make it 87-81 with 9:54 to play.

They eventually cut the deficit to 98-97 when Beal made two free throws to cap an 8-0 spurt, and Washington even had a chance to take the lead when Oubre drove in for a layup.

But Turner redirected the shot, Darren Collison knocked down a 3 from the wing and the Pacers steadied themselves just in time to hold on for the victory.

Collison finished with 10 points and 17 assists — his highest assist total with the Pacers.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal scored 19 points in the second half and reached the 20-point mark for the 20th time this season. ... Otto Porter Jr. left midway through the first quarter with a bruised knee and did not return. ... Thomas Bryant, who attended Indiana University, had 10 points. ... Washington came into the game averaging 13.9 turnovers, but had eight in the first half and wound up with 12. ... Austin Rivers had 13 points in place of Wall.

Pacers: Turner has had double-doubles in four of the last six games. ... Bogdanovic reached double figures in his 18th straight game, the longest streak of his NBA career. He's also topped the 20-point mark in eight of the last 14 games. ... Turner's five blocks all came in the first half, with three on successive Washington possessions. ... Collison had 31 assists without a turnover before committing three late in the game. ... All-Star guard Victor Oladipo missed his 12th straight game with a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Wizards: After a four-game road trip, Washington heads home to face Boston on Wednesday.

Pacers: Will seek their fourth straight home win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports