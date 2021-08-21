Turkmenistan lauds its first Olympic medalist

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony on Saturday where she was showered with gifts.

Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, 21, lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category to win silver at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.