https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tulsa-79-UConn-75-OT-15005748.php
Tulsa 79, UConn 75, OT
Horne 4-10 1-2 10, Rachal 4-9 5-6 14, Igbanu 9-14 10-15 28, Joiner 2-5 3-4 7, Jackson 5-10 4-4 14, Korita 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-1 4, Ugboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 24-32 79.
Akok 5-7 2-2 13, Vital 3-14 5-5 11, Wilson 6-14 0-2 12, Adams 3-7 0-0 9, Gaffney 2-6 2-2 8, Bouknight 6-11 2-2 16, Gilbert 2-8 0-0 5, Carlton 0-1 0-0 0, Whaley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-68 12-15 75.
Halftime_Tulsa 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 3-10 (Jones 1-1, Rachal 1-2, Horne 1-3, Hill 0-1, Korita 0-1, Jackson 0-2), UConn 9-33 (Adams 3-6, Bouknight 2-4, Gaffney 2-4, Akok 1-2, Gilbert 1-5, Wilson 0-4, Vital 0-8). Rebounds_Tulsa 39 (Horne 11), UConn 34 (Akok, Vital, Wilson 7). Assists_Tulsa 15 (Joiner 8), UConn 18 (Gaffney 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 14, UConn 26.
View Comments