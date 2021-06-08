Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 80, Ferris 60 Columbia (Hunters) 56, Cusick 36 Davenport 61, Liberty (Spangle) 40 Evergreen Lutheran 39, Northwest Yeshiva 36 Friday Harbor 64, Coupeville 63 Kalama 56, Ilwaco 45 La Salle 61, Toppenish 20 Life Christian Academy 78, Charles Wright Academy 20 Mt. Spokane 72, Mead 37 Naches Valley 71, Connell 31 University 70, Lewis and Clark 59 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Burlington-Edison 65, La Conner 61 Davenport 63, Liberty (Spangle) 40 Friday Harbor 32, Coupeville 31 Prosser 63, Grandview 53 South Kitsap 53, Graham-Kapowsin 40 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsCombating the heat: how high school distance runners...By Maggie VanoniSportsHartford Athletic to launch one of the eight founding USL...By Maggie Vanoni