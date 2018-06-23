Trumbo hits first-inning grand slam, Orioles hold off Braves

























ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Trumbo hit a first-inning grand slam, Chris Davis doubled in three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Saturday.

Dylan Bundy (6-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings while improving to 3-0 in June. One day after allowing four runs and recording only one out, Zach Britton pitched around a one-out walk to Johan Camargo in the ninth to earn his first save.

AL East-leading Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. Julio Teheran (5-5) allowed a season-high seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Trumbo's homer was his fourth in his last six games. He has seven homers this season after missing April with a right quad strain.

Nick Markakis, who spent his first nine seasons with Baltimore, drove in three runs for Atlanta, including a two-run double off Donnie Hart in the seventh.

Ozzie Albies had four hits for the Braves, including an infield single off Mychal Givens in the eighth that sent Charlie Culberson to third base. Givens' errant pickoff throw to first base allowed Culberson to score, cutting Baltimore's lead to 7-5. Givens walked Freddie Freeman before striking out Markakis to end the inning.

The Orioles led 4-0 before Teheran recorded an out. Colby Rasmus walked, Adam Jones doubled and Manny Machado walked before Trumbo hit a drive to center field.

Trumbo took a called third strike from Teheran with the bases loaded in the fifth. Davis then doubled high off the right-field wall, just missing another grand slam and driving in three runs for a 7-1 lead.

The Orioles, last in the AL East, have won the first two games of the interleague series. Baltimore has won seven straight over Atlanta, including a three-game sweep at Camden Yards in the teams' last series in 2015.

There was a 20-minute rain delay before Hart in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Buck Showalter said OF Trey Mancini (stiff neck) needed another day before returning to the lineup. He struck out as a pinch hitter on Friday night and was held out of the lineup for the third straight game.

Braves: Closer Arodys Vizcaino was expected to be available after being held out of the last three games with right shoulder soreness. Manager Brian Snitker said it is not a structural problem. Vizcaino also needed rest at times last season.

ROSTER MOVES

Each team needed a fresh arm in its bullpen following Friday's night's 15-inning game. The Orioles recalled Hart, a left-hander, from Triple-A Norfolk. Hart relieved Bundy in the seventh and allowed two runs without recording an out. Infielder Steve Wilkerson was optioned to Norfolk.

The Braves recalled right-hander Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned outfielder Preston Tucker to Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP David Hess will look to recover after allowing five runs in each of his last two starts against Washington and Boston. He is 0-2 in his last four starts.

Braves: RHP Brandon McCarthy is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 10 career appearances, including eight starts, against Baltimore.

