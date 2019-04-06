Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash

FILE - In this Sunday, April 8, 2018, file photo, Humboldt Broncos' Nick Shumlanski, who was released from the hospital earlier in the day, is comforted by a mourner during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Shumlanski sustained a fractured bone behind his ear and a lumbar avulsion fracture, but walked away from the crash. He has been told his ear may never heal but he doesn't expect that will have a significant effect. His back seems to have healed, but he continues to deal with emotional issues. Shumlanski is playing hockey for the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers in Charlottetown. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday lauded the "courage and professionalism" of first responders and the resilience of the community a year after the fatal bus crash of a junior hockey team.

He said in a statement that while "we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage" that shook all of Canada "what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength."

Trudeau noted the examples of "players clasping hands, united, in the hospital ward; young men learning to stand, walk and take to the ice again," and "hockey sticks leaned up against thousands of Canadian front doors."

A memorial service is to be held in the Humboldt arena to remember the 16 people killed and 13 injured. The Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi driven by a novice trucker who ran a stop sign at a rural intersection.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pointed to the outpouring of support from across the country, while expressing his own difficulty making sense of the loss.

"As a parent and a Saskatchewanian, I still find myself without adequate words to capture how this tragedy has been felt by our province, and our nation," he said in a statement.

He added: "A year may have dulled the sharpness of the pain, but no passage of time can change the depth of our sorrow."