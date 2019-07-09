Tour de France: Viviani storms bunch sprint to win Stage 4

Spectators watch the pack riding during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214 kilometers (133 miles) with start in Reims and finish in Nancy, France, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Spectators watch the pack riding during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214 kilometers (133 miles) with start in Reims and finish in Nancy, France, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Tour de France: Viviani storms bunch sprint to win Stage 4 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NANCY, France (AP) — Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.

Viviani made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy, using his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.

The 213.5-kilometer (133-mile) flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win.

Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear the yellow jersey in five years after his solo victory in Stage 3, kept the overall lead.

____

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance