Andujar, Torres and streaking Yankees top Indians 7-6





































Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a single to right field to drive in the winning run against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-6. less New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a single to right field to drive in the winning run against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 2 of 10 New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar smiles after driving in the winning run with a single to right field against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-6. less New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar smiles after driving in the winning run with a single to right field against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. ... more Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 3 of 10 New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres connects for a three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres connects for a three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 4 of 10 Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes scores on a wild pitch by New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes scores on a wild pitch by New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 5 of 10 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 6 of 10 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches a two-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches a two-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 7 of 10 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 8 of 10 New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. less New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New ... more Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 9 of 10 Director Ron Howard throws out the first pitch at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Director Ron Howard throws out the first pitch at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Image 10 of 10 Director Ron Howard waves as he walks on the field to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Director Ron Howard waves as he walks on the field to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP Andujar, Torres and streaking Yankees top Indians 7-6 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — By the time his teammates tracked him down for a postgame dousing, Miguel Andujar was standing close to where his winning hit landed.

Andujar flared an RBI single to right field with two outs in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees, after blowing two late leads, beat the Cleveland Indians 7-6 Friday night for their 13th victory in 14 games.

"They give me this shot and my first walk-off," the 23-year-old newcomer said.

Gleyber Torres, at 21, became the youngest Yankees player to hit a home run since 1969 . He connected in the first matchup between these teams since New York won the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series in Cleveland last October.

"First of all, happy for my first home run, for sure. Super excited for that," the rookie said.

Aaron Judge homered, doubled and drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth that put the Yankees ahead 6-5. Cleveland tied it in the ninth, scoring on the second wild pitch of the inning by Aroldis Chapman (1-0), who showed frustration after the ball got by catcher Gary Sanchez.

Sanchez has allowed 20 wild pitches this season to go along with five passed balls.

Giancarlo Stanton doubled off Alexi Ogando (0-1) to begin the Yankees ninth, and closer Cody Allen relieved. With two outs and runners on second and third, Andujar looped a soft single.

"We had an opportunity," Allen said. "It's unfortunate."

Down 5-0 in the eighth, the Indians suddenly pulled even. Bradley Zimmer hit a three-run shot off Chasen Shreve, and Jose Ramirez launched a two-run drive off David Robertson.

It was Aaron Judge Jedi bobblehead night as the Yankees, like many pro teams, played up the "Star Wars" theme on May the Fourth. Back home after a 6-1 trip, the slugger was a force, also doubling in his own Return of the Judge-I.

Judge walked on a full-count pitch with two outs from Ogando. The veteran right-hander pitched in South Korea last year, started this season in Triple-A and was called up by Cleveland earlier in the day.

The Indians needed relief help after a splitting a high-scoring, rain-delayed doubleheader against Toronto on Thursday. The AL Central leaders arrived at their New York hotel around 3:30 a.m.

Torres lined a three-run drive into the left field seats in the fourth. He became the youngest Yankee to homer since John Ellis, who was 20 when he hit an inside-the-parker at old Yankee Stadium nearly a half-century ago — Torres was youngest the Yankees hitter to clear the fence since 19-year-old Bobby Murcer in 1965.

Torres quickly circled the bases and, in keeping with baseball tradition, the rookie received the silent treatment when he got back to the bench. Only after he went down the dugout giving imaginary high-fives to teammates did they let loose and join the party.

Judge did a little jig to celebrate, then did a jog of his own around the bases when he hit his eighth home run later in the inning.

Sanchez hit his ninth homer, connecting in the fifth for a 461-foot drive that was the longest by a Yankees player this season. Indians starter Josh Tomlin has given up a major league-most 13 homers this season in 25 2/3 innings.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia pitched six shutout innings. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 1.39.

MAY THE FORCE ...

Ron Howard, director of the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story" threw out the first ball. Characters in costume paraded around the field to music and clips from the movies, and one of the films played on a TV in the Yankees clubhouse.

Asked his favorite "Star Wars" moment, Boone said the trash compactor scene in the original.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: LHP Andrew Miller (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said he didn't think the reliever would need a minor league rehab stint. ... RHP Nick Goody (elbow swelling) had an MRI and there's no structural damage, Francona said.

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius accidentally got kicked in the head while tagging Francisco Lindor in the eighth. He was down for a minute, got checked and stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (2-2, 2.45 ERA) struck out 11 vs. Texas in his last start. He then set off a Twitter battle with the Houston Astros, appearing to insinuate their pitchers used a sticky substance to get a better grip. He later clarified those remarks, tweeting he had a problem with the "hypocrisy" of MLB for "selectively enforcing rules."

Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray (1-2, 6.67) matched a season best by throwing six innings at Houston in his last start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball