Torrence, Hight and Hartford win at NHRA's SpringNationals

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Texas-based Steve Torrence beat Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final on Monday at the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

Torrence needed just a 4.00 to earn career win No. 43 after Kalitta’s Mobil 1/TRD dragster smoked the tires early. Torrence has lost just two rounds this season and has 14 round wins to extend his lead in the Camping World Top Fuel standings. It was his third win in the first five races of the season and first in Texas.