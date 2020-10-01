https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Toronto-Tampa-Bay-Runs-15613499.php Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs Published 4:13 pm EDT, Thursday, October 1, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Civilian detention officers given warnings for 2017 incident 2 Police make progress on homicide investigations 3 Police: Anti-Trump and anti-police signs spotted in Westport 4 Burger King 'mocks' McDonald's and responds to its ignored customers 5 Police: Westport man charged with burglary 6 Americans are renouncing US citizenship in record numbers – but maybe not for the reasons you think 7 CT man linked to cocaine trafficking ring gets 30 months in prison View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.