Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 32 35.6 234-523 .447 40-135 134-164 .817 642 20.1
VanVleet 36 36.7 234-593 .395 117-313 128-143 .895 713 19.8
Powell 39 30.4 259-520 .498 112-250 134-154 .870 764 19.6
Lowry 34 34.7 199-453 .439 95-242 107-122 .877 600 17.6
Boucher 41 24.1 209-385 .543 68-155 103-136 .757 589 14.4
Anunoby 24 33.5 120-246 .488 52-129 40-53 .755 332 13.8
Ellenson 2 19.0 5-14 .357 2-9 3-4 .750 15 7.5
Davis 33 14.8 86-208 .413 44-121 16-18 .889 232 7.0
Baynes 38 19.5 100-235 .426 20-80 19-26 .731 239 6.3
Bembry 30 17.4 58-109 .532 9-27 15-22 .682 140 4.7
Johnson 36 14.1 37-95 .389 24-61 11-14 .786 109 3.0
Thomas 25 7.5 22-58 .379 15-39 6-7 .857 65 2.6
Watanabe 26 11.6 21-67 .313 13-35 9-10 .900 64 2.5
Watson 21 8.9 18-43 .419 13-32 2-4 .500 51 2.4
Flynn 16 8.9 13-49 .265 6-29 4-6 .667 36 2.3
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Harris 4 3.5 1-4 .250 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
McCaw 3 6.7 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 41 240.0 1621-3612 .449 634-1665 734-889 .826 4610 112.4
OPPONENTS 41 240.0 1584-3453 .459 580-1548 852-1072 .795 4600 112.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 59 175 234 7.3 155 4.8 99 0 36 68 22
VanVleet 24 134 158 4.4 237 6.6 90 0 63 71 27
Powell 18 102 120 3.1 71 1.8 91 0 45 71 7
Lowry 31 158 189 5.6 255 7.5 111 3 38 103 7
Boucher 75 185 260 6.3 42 1.0 114 0 23 30 81
Anunoby 33 104 137 5.7 39 1.6 70 0 41 38 18
Ellenson 3 9 12 6.0 5 2.5 7 0 0 0 0
Davis 9 56 65 2.0 36 1.1 48 0 17 27 7
Baynes 66 142 208 5.5 37 1.0 87 0 11 32 16
Bembry 15 53 68 2.3 58 1.9 48 0 21 33 10
Johnson 17 62 79 2.2 44 1.2 57 0 25 24 10
Thomas 3 17 20 .8 9 .4 10 0 2 6 0
Watanabe 20 58 78 3.0 13 .5 24 0 10 8 13
Watson 3 24 27 1.3 8 .4 24 0 5 6 2
Flynn 1 11 12 .8 18 1.1 13 0 5 4 0
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Harris 1 2 3 .8 2 .5 2 0 1 1 0
McCaw 1 0 1 .3 4 1.3 3 0 0 0 0
TEAM 379 1303 1682 41.0 1036 25.3 908 4 344 556 226
OPPONENTS 408 1471 1879 45.8 1090 26.6 840 1 284 673 246
