Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lowry
|12
|36.2
|74-165
|.448
|36-93
|45-51
|.882
|229
|19.1
|VanVleet
|13
|35.7
|90-219
|.411
|44-121
|23-27
|.852
|247
|19.0
|Siakam
|12
|35.5
|86-197
|.437
|15-57
|40-52
|.769
|227
|18.9
|Boucher
|13
|23.8
|73-121
|.603
|23-49
|40-51
|.784
|209
|16.1
|Anunoby
|13
|34.6
|59-129
|.457
|27-74
|25-35
|.714
|170
|13.1
|Powell
|13
|23.0
|48-120
|.400
|26-62
|35-40
|.875
|157
|12.1
|Davis
|8
|12.1
|21-44
|.477
|9-23
|5-5
|1.000
|56
|7.0
|Thomas
|5
|10.2
|9-19
|.474
|7-13
|1-1
|1.000
|26
|5.2
|Baynes
|10
|15.8
|18-49
|.367
|3-19
|0-0
|.000
|39
|3.9
|Johnson
|11
|14.7
|13-28
|.464
|7-16
|2-4
|.500
|35
|3.2
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|9
|8.9
|8-29
|.276
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|20
|2.2
|Watanabe
|8
|9.9
|5-18
|.278
|4-9
|0-0
|.000
|14
|1.8
|Watson
|4
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Bembry
|6
|3.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.7
|Harris
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|13
|240.0
|513-1156
|.444
|209-560
|219-272
|.805
|1454
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|13
|240.0
|502-1115
|.450
|175-479
|260-334
|.778
|1439
|110.7
