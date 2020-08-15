https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15486296.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|60
|35.2
|500-1104
|.453
|131-365
|240-303
|.792
|1371
|22.9
|Lowry
|58
|36.2
|334-803
|.416
|164-466
|294-343
|.857
|1126
|19.4
|VanVleet
|54
|35.7
|319-773
|.413
|146-374
|168-198
|.848
|952
|17.6
|Powell
|52
|28.4
|296-598
|.495
|109-273
|129-153
|.843
|830
|16.0
|Ibaka
|55
|27.0
|343-670
|.512
|70-182
|89-124
|.718
|845
|15.4
|Anunoby
|69
|29.9
|286-566
|.505
|89-228
|72-102
|.706
|733
|10.6
|Davis
|72
|16.8
|199-436
|.456
|94-242
|51-59
|.864
|543
|7.5
|Gasol
|44
|26.4
|119-279
|.427
|57-148
|36-49
|.735
|331
|7.5
|Hollis-Jefferson
|60
|18.7
|155-329
|.471
|3-23
|105-143
|.734
|418
|7.0
|Boucher
|62
|13.2
|141-299
|.472
|38-118
|91-116
|.784
|411
|6.6
|Thomas
|41
|10.7
|73-150
|.487
|47-99
|9-12
|.750
|202
|4.9
|McCaw
|37
|24.5
|67-162
|.414
|23-71
|13-18
|.722
|170
|4.6
|Watson
|8
|8.8
|10-19
|.526
|4-9
|7-9
|.778
|31
|3.9
|Johnson
|25
|6.0
|22-59
|.373
|7-24
|9-16
|.563
|60
|2.4
|Hernandez
|6
|4.7
|5-14
|.357
|1-2
|3-5
|.600
|14
|2.3
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Miller
|28
|5.8
|12-29
|.414
|8-22
|3-8
|.375
|35
|1.3
|TEAM
|72
|241.4
|2897-6331
|.458
|995-2663
|1329-1670
|.796
|8118
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|72
|241.4
|2721-6359
|.428
|943-2798
|1284-1670
|.769
|7669
|106.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|64
|375
|439
|7.3
|207
|3.5
|170
|0
|61
|148
|53
|Lowry
|32
|260
|292
|5.0
|433
|7.5
|190
|0
|82
|178
|26
|VanVleet
|18
|185
|203
|3.8
|357
|6.6
|132
|0
|100
|121
|17
|Powell
|26
|164
|190
|3.7
|91
|1.8
|108
|0
|60
|77
|21
|Ibaka
|114
|338
|452
|8.2
|77
|1.4
|153
|0
|28
|109
|46
|Anunoby
|80
|284
|364
|5.3
|108
|1.6
|167
|1
|96
|79
|45
|Davis
|50
|187
|237
|3.3
|115
|1.6
|124
|0
|39
|76
|14
|Gasol
|31
|244
|275
|6.2
|147
|3.3
|124
|0
|34
|59
|38
|Hollis-Jefferson
|110
|173
|283
|4.7
|106
|1.8
|115
|0
|46
|59
|23
|Boucher
|107
|170
|277
|4.5
|26
|.4
|114
|0
|22
|28
|61
|Thomas
|9
|52
|61
|1.5
|22
|.5
|38
|0
|10
|16
|1
|McCaw
|19
|67
|86
|2.3
|79
|2.1
|60
|0
|39
|29
|4
|Watson
|2
|13
|15
|1.9
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Johnson
|7
|30
|37
|1.5
|20
|.8
|16
|0
|6
|15
|4
|Hernandez
|5
|9
|14
|2.3
|3
|.5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Miller
|2
|14
|16
|.6
|11
|.4
|18
|0
|5
|4
|2
|TEAM
|685
|2583
|3268
|45.4
|1816
|25.2
|1559
|1
|636
|1067
|358
|OPPONENTS
|786
|2530
|3316
|46.1
|1841
|25.6
|1466
|2
|520
|1212
|395
View Comments