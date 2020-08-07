Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 56 35.5 476-1043 .456 123-338 230-286 .804 1305 23.3
Lowry 55 36.5 321-774 .415 161-450 278-323 .861 1081 19.7
VanVleet 51 36.0 308-741 .416 143-362 156-183 .852 915 17.9
Powell 47 28.6 270-547 .494 98-250 112-133 .842 750 16.0
Ibaka 53 27.3 337-652 .517 68-175 89-122 .730 831 15.7
Anunoby 66 30.2 281-548 .513 86-219 69-98 .704 717 10.9
Gasol 39 27.2 108-253 .427 54-134 32-44 .727 302 7.7
Davis 67 16.7 183-397 .461 89-225 47-55 .855 502 7.5
Hollis-Jefferson 55 18.7 141-301 .468 2-17 98-133 .737 382 6.9
Boucher 57 12.7 119-261 .456 28-100 82-103 .796 348 6.1
McCaw 37 24.5 67-162 .414 23-71 13-18 .722 170 4.6
Thomas 36 9.1 54-113 .478 35-76 7-10 .700 150 4.2
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 19 7.1 13-36 .361 3-15 8-10 .800 37 1.9
Johnson 21 4.6 8-31 .258 2-13 7-8 .875 25 1.2
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 26 4.8 8-24 .333 6-19 3-8 .375 25 1.0
Watson 4 2.5 0-1 .000 0-1 1-2 .500 1 0.3
TEAM 67 241.5 2698-5894 .458 922-2468 1236-1540 .803 7554 112.7
OPPONENTS 67 241.5 2529-5917 .427 866-2589 1188-1547 .768 7112 106.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 59 361 420 7.5 198 3.5 159 0 57 141 51
Lowry 32 250 282 5.1 420 7.6 180 0 73 166 25
VanVleet 18 176 194 3.8 342 6.7 126 0 94 117 14
Powell 23 143 166 3.5 83 1.8 99 0 56 68 17
Ibaka 108 325 433 8.2 74 1.4 148 0 25 106 44
Anunoby 76 277 353 5.3 102 1.5 161 1 91 76 44
Gasol 30 217 247 6.3 128 3.3 112 0 30 50 33
Davis 46 176 222 3.3 107 1.6 107 0 34 67 12
Hollis-Jefferson 104 155 259 4.7 92 1.7 107 0 44 51 22
Boucher 94 149 243 4.3 23 .4 105 0 20 23 53
McCaw 19 67 86 2.3 79 2.1 60 0 39 29 4
Thomas 7 43 50 1.4 17 .5 32 0 8 12 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 9 17 26 1.4 7 .4 18 0 4 7 1
Johnson 3 19 22 1.0 8 .4 10 0 4 8 2
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .5 8 .3 12 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 2 2 .5 2 .5 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 631 2396 3027 45.2 1692 25.3 1444 1 584 978 326
OPPONENTS 738 2347 3085 46.0 1711 25.5 1352 2 476 1123 363