Toronto-Oakland Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette singles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette to second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio pops out to shallow left field to Matt Chapman. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Athletics 0.

Athletics first. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow left field, Bo Bichette to Joe Panik. Ramon Laureano homers to center field. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Athletics 1.

Athletics fourth. Sean Murphy pops out to shallow infield to Bo Bichette. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Jed Lowrie strikes out swinging. Stephen Piscotty called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Athletics 2.

Athletics sixth. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep left center field. Matt Olson grounds out to second base, Bo Bichette to Joe Panik. Ramon Laureano to third. Sean Murphy singles to shallow center field. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie flies out to deep right center field to Randal Grichuk.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays eighth. Reese McGuire walks. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Jonathan Davis to second. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Marcus Semien out at second. Jonathan Davis to third. Bo Bichette to second. Jonathan Davis pinch-running for Reese McGuire. Jonathan Davis scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is intentionally walked. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk singles to left center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk to second. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Matt Olson. Cavan Biggio to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Joe Panik. Santiago Espinal lines out to center field to Ramon Laureano.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Athletics 3.

Athletics eighth. Mark Canha lines out to shortstop to Bo Bichette. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Matt Olson walks. Sean Murphy doubles to deep right center field. Matt Olson scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Athletics 4.

Blue jays ninth. Jonathan Davis walks. Marcus Semien walks. Jonathan Davis to second. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Marcus Semien out at second. Jonathan Davis to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette scores. Jonathan Davis scores. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 9, Athletics 4.