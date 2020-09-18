Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Luke Voit doubles. DJ LeMahieu to third. Aaron Hicks walks. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right field. Aaron Hicks to second. Luke Voit to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop. Giancarlo Stanton out at second. Aaron Hicks to third. Luke Voit scores. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Travis Shaw.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to center field. Joe Panik lines out to left field to Brett Gardner. Danny Jansen singles to shallow left field. Cavan Biggio doubles to right field. Danny Jansen to third. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Aaron Hicks to Masahiro Tanaka to Gleyber Torres. Cavan Biggio to third. Danny Jansen scores. Randal Grichuk pops out to shortstop to Gleyber Torres.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Yankees 2.

Yankees fourth. Gio Urshela lines out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Clint Frazier walks. Gary Sanchez doubles to deep left center field. Clint Frazier scores. Brett Gardner homers to center field. Gary Sanchez scores. DJ LeMahieu homers to right field. Luke Voit homers to center field. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. Gio Urshela singles to shallow center field. Clint Frazier lines out to shallow center field to Joe Panik.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 9, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fifth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to center field. Joe Panik grounds out to shallow infield, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit. Danny Jansen singles to left field. Cavan Biggio flies out to deep left field to Brett Gardner. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Masahiro Tanaka to Luke Voit.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 9, Blue jays 3.

Yankees seventh. Clint Frazier grounds out to third base, Cavan Biggio to Travis Shaw. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Brett Gardner walks. DJ LeMahieu walks. Brett Gardner to second. Luke Voit pops out to Travis Shaw. Aaron Hicks walks. DJ LeMahieu to second. Brett Gardner to third. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 10, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays ninth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. Travis Shaw doubles to deep center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow infield. Travis Shaw to third. Joe Panik walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Danny Jansen singles to shallow infield. Joe Panik to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Travis Shaw scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Danny Jansen to second. Joe Panik to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Cavan Biggio to second. Danny Jansen scores. Joe Panik scores. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 10, Blue jays 7.