Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 46 14 41 55 14 18 0 0 2 133 .105 F 34 Auston Matthews 42 33 22 55 13 10 10 0 9 174 .190 F 91 John Tavares 46 16 26 42 11 12 6 0 2 133 .120 F 88 William Nylander 41 14 20 34 9 8 3 0 2 105 .133 F 11 Zach Hyman 43 15 18 33 19 28 3 0 4 115 .130 D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 4 26 30 14 12 1 0 1 85 .047 F 19 Jason Spezza 44 9 13 22 -3 6 1 0 2 65 .138 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 46 7 12 19 2 10 0 1 1 54 .130 D 8 Jake Muzzin 44 2 15 17 10 25 0 1 0 81 .025 D 3 Justin Holl 46 2 13 15 3 23 0 0 1 44 .045 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 45 6 9 15 2 6 0 0 2 92 .065 D 78 T.J. Brodie 46 1 12 13 19 8 0 0 0 44 .023 F 97 Joe Thornton 34 3 9 12 -3 6 0 0 0 32 .094 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 47 Pierre Engvall 36 3 5 8 2 12 0 0 0 46 .065 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 28 6 2 8 -2 28 3 0 0 49 .122 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 16 2 5 7 -1 4 0 0 0 30 .067 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 D 23 Travis Dermott 41 2 3 5 -4 19 0 0 0 32 .063 D 22 Zach Bogosian 45 0 4 4 7 49 0 0 0 36 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 3 2 0 2 -1 0 1 1 0 3 .667 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 13 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 49 Scott Sabourin 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 46 149 270 419 111 319 29 3 27 1439 .104 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 126 215 341 -119 343 29 6 18 1300 .097 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 14 802 2.24 11 2 1 2 30 372 0.919 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 8 421 2.42 4 2 1 1 17 211 0.919 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 3 160 3.35 0 1 1 0 9 73 0.877 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 46 2781 2.65 28 13 5 3 122 1296 .903 149 270 319 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2781 3.15 18 22 6 1 145 1435 .896 126 215 343