Toronto-Boston Runs

Recommended Video:

Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Joe Panik grounds out to second base, Michael Chavis to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox second. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Christian Vazquez singles to deep right field. Yairo Munoz strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to right field. Christian Vazquez scores. Michael Chavis grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Alex Verdugo flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fourth. Rowdy Tellez singles to shallow left field. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Travis Shaw doubles to deep right field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on error. Travis Shaw to third. Fielding error by Xander Bogaerts. Joe Panik grounds out to second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Blue jays 2.

Red sox fourth. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Joe Panik to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Michael Chavis singles to shortstop. Bobby Dalbec singles to right field. Michael Chavis out at third. Alex Verdugo doubles to left center field. Bobby Dalbec to third. Rafael Devers doubles. Alex Verdugo scores. Bobby Dalbec scores. Xander Bogaerts pops out to shallow right field to Joe Panik.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays sixth. Rowdy Tellez walks. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Rowdy Tellez to second. Travis Shaw lines out to second base to Michael Chavis. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Rowdy Tellez scores. Joe Panik singles to left field. Danny Jansen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Joe Panik out at second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pinch-hitting for Derek Fisher. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on error. Danny Jansen to second. Fielding error by Josh Taylor. Jonathan Villar reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 6, Blue jays 5.

Blue jays seventh. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Rowdy Tellez singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Rowdy Tellez out at third. Randal Grichuk scores. Travis Shaw grounds out to shallow infield, Phillips Valdez to Bobby Dalbec. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Joe Panik doubles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Cavan Biggio pinch-hitting for Danny Jansen. Cavan Biggio walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow center field. Cavan Biggio to second. Joe Panik to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Vazquez to Bobby Dalbec.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 8, Red sox 6.

Red sox seventh. Rafael Devers homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep left center field to Randal Grichuk. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep right center field to Randal Grichuk. Christian Vazquez called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 8, Red sox 7.

Red sox ninth. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. J.D. Martinez walks. Christian Vazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Peraza out at second. Yairo Munoz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Christian Vazquez scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 9, Blue jays 8.