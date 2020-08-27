https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Toronto-9-Boston-1-15517855.php
Toronto 9, Boston 1
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|110
|200
|50x
|—
|9
DP_Boston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), Grichuk (8), Tellez 2 (6). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Brewer, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Weber
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Brice
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Osich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Merryweather
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yamaguchi, W, 1-2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Dolis, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Brice.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58.
