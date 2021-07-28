Toro HR hours after trading sides, but Astros beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered for Seattle against the team that traded him across the diamond during batting practice, but the Houston Astros held off a ninth-inning rally to beat the Mariners 8-6 Tuesday night.

The playoff-contending Mariners made two trades during the day. They sent relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for Toro and reliever Joe Smith, and later got starter Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh for two minor leaguers.

Toro was taking his pregame swings for Houston when he learned about the deal. The infielder walked to the other dugout, put on his new uniform and went back to the batting cage.

Toro had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth off Astros closer Ryan Pressly. His seventh homer drew the Mariners within two runs and they put two on with one out before Pressly escaped.

Seattle had won four in a row, including an 11-8 victory over the Astros on Monday night when it rallied from a 7-0 deficit.

Smith threw one hitless inning for the Mariners. Graveman and Montero didn't pitch.

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer, his 19th, for Houston. He had three hits and scored twice.

Miles Straw added a two-run double in a four-run fourth that featured four consecutive hits against Chris Flexen (9-5), including three doubles.

Lance McCullers (8-2) gave up four runs in six innings, striking out eight. He allowed more than three runs for just the second time this season in 17 starts.

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the first for Seattle. Jarred Kelenic had a two-run single in the sixth that got the Mariners within 8-4.

Jose Altuve had three hits for the Astros and Aledmys Diaz and Martin Maldonado each drove in a run.

HE'S BACK

Mariners lefty Hector Santiago returned from his 10-game suspension as the first player penalized under Major League Baseball’s foreign substance crackdown. He gave up one earned run on four hits over two innings.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Triple-A Tacoma and designated RHP Vinny Nittoli for assignment.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.23) looks to stop a two-game slide in the series finale.

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-5, 3.95) has won three of his last four starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports