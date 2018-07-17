Tom Stephens, original Patriot and 2-way player, dies at 82

BOSTON (AP) — Tom Stephens, an original member of the Patriots and a two-way player, has died at 82.

According to a funeral announcement, he died at his home last week in Naples, Florida. No cause was given.

Stephens was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1959. He signed with the Boston Patriots for their inaugural season in 1960 and played five seasons until 1964, appearing in 49 games as a tight end and defensive back.

In college, he was a halfback for Syracuse and was on its 1958 Orange Bowl team.

After the NFL, Stephens coached at Harvard and Curry College in Massachusetts, where he spent 23 years as its athletic director. He was inducted into Curry's Hall of Fame in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Lonnie, and children Lynda and Thomas.

