TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Carter Bradley fired the winning touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton on third and 22 with 93 seconds, then Toledo forced a fumble to regain possession and the Rockets rallied past Central Michigan 24-23 on Saturday.

Bradley was 18-for-33 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He was also intercepted three times. Bryant Koback rushed for 123 yards and cracked Toledo's top 10 in career rushing yards, finishing with 2,569 and passing Steve Morgan (1981-84).