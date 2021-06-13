Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 9:49 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With Michael Phelps cheering on his former training partner, Chase Kalisz claimed another trip to the Olympics by winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials Sunday.
The Americans got some new blood on women's side: 19-year-old Emma Weyant, in her first trials, held off three Olympic veterans to win a thrilling 400 IM.